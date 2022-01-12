The News of Today is the History of Tomorrow

IN POLITICAL NEWS

1) Ted Cruz grilled FBI rep Jill Sanborn about Ray Epps, a suspected agent provocateur, former person of interest on the FBI’s Patriot Day (January 6) list whose name was taken off immediately before the Capitol festivities.

-Of course, the FBI had no “specific background” on him.

2) Apparently, the light being shed on Epps and the Fed agents’ actions on Patriot Day has the January 6 Patriot Day Committee worried. Members put out tweets saying the committee interviewed Epps and he was not “employed by, working with, or acting at the direction” of the Fibbies.

-Uh huh. And Epstein didn’t kill himself.

3) The Demented Pervert refers to “President Harris” a second time.

4) President Trump beats the Rutabaga by 6 in a new Rasmussen poll for 2024. (Trump never led in any major national poll in 2020)

5) A CNN spokesbilger compared DemoKKKrats opposed to ending the filibuster to segregationists.

-Well, he is correct that the DemoKKKrats are, and always have been, the party of segregation. They now support racial and vax segregation, for example.

6) Knowing a major loss is on the horizon, the DOJ has created a “domestic terrorism” unit, by which it means Republicans and conservatives.

7) Meanwhile, real crimes are being committed daily by the Rutabaga’s evil regime: the infamous NSBA letter on “domestic terrorism” implicates the Biteme administration.

8) Then there is the threat by the Tollly-ban to overrun D.C. with 2,000 suicide bombers. Biteme’s illicit DOJ is silent on that.

9) A rehearsal for Trump’s reelection? U.S. Army will conduct a two-week “guerilla war” training to teach Special Forces how to overthrow an “illegitimate government.

-Not one of these hideous Biteme appointees should ever have been confirmed. NOT. ONE.

10) Mark Meadows and Jim Jordan step forward to fight Botoxic’s Patriot Day (Jan. 6) committee.

-A little late guys. They’ve only been doing this garbage for about a year.

11) The New York Slimes is to stand trial this month as Palin libel suit heads to the jury as Palin alleges an editorial linking her political ads to the 2011 shooting that wounded Arizona Congresswoman Gabby Giffords defamed the former veep candidate.

12) A Univ. of Pennsylvania Rhodes Scholar has her scholarship revoked after she claimed she was “poor and abused” before her story unraveled, revealing an “underbelly” of elite schools trying to show they are “transforming society.”

13) Homeschooling exploding in Virginia, rising by 40% since 2019.

14) She’s baaa-ack. Two DemoKKKrat operatives are pushing the notion that Cankles is the best option to beat Trump in 2024.

-Please, Lord, please give us Cankles again.

IN ECONOMIC NEWS

15) The White House is “bracing” for another bad inflation report.

-They better brace a lot. It’s only going to get worse.

16) A Senate report says Biteme’s policies will cost Americans an additional $3,500 this year in inflation.

17) That’s because year-over-year inflation has jumped to 7% as hourly earnings crashed by 2.32%, which Biteme called a “bump in the road.”

-Yeah, to his reelection.

18) The Feds blew $100 billion on extra hospital beds, got fewer.

19) Faux News has defeated the Communist News Network as CNN loses nearly 90% of its 2021 audience.

IN INTERNATIONAL NEWS

20) Christianity is growing in the Punjab among Sikhs and Hindus (600-700 churches).

-Christians have “co-opted” many of the cultural markers of the region.

IN CHINA VIRUS NEWS

22) Euro regulators caution that too many booster shots could weaken immune systems.

-What about one?

23) Tampa Bay Rays catcher dies “suddenly” at 28. No word of cause. Just, you know, a lotta younger people up and dying for no apparent reason.

24) Scientists admit that the China Virus leaked from the Wuhan lab, but feared the debate would harm “international harmony.”

-How’s that harmony workin’ out for ya?

25) Vaxxed, dusted, busted, boosted Governor Jim Justice of West Virginia is “very sick” with the China Virus.

26) A top prof in microbiology and immunology at Tel Aviv University wrote a letter to the Ministry of Health: “It’s time to admit failure” on the China Virus: “a respiratory virus cannot be defeated .”

27) U.S. armed forces refuse to disclose how many accommodations they have denied.

28) So much for masking: A new study shows that the China Virus loses 50% of its ability to infect after just 10 seconds in office air.

29) And finally the truth: Woke Hollywood has “driven out white men and ensures that every production is ideologically sound.”

-Except for Yellowstone, which waves the middle finger at wokeness. You go, Sheridan

And that’s Today’s News

Larry Schweikart can be found at the Wild World of History and at Substack under Larry Schweikart and, for as long as they allow him, at Twitter @WallsOther and on Gettr at @OtherWalls.