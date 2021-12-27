We are here on the Monday before the New Year and we talk about a number of things such as Beanz’ journey up north, the Omicron variant, Fauci and air travel, and President Trump.
It’s a great discussion! Check out the show notes for some clips!
Click Arrow to Listen
You can also download a PHONE APP to listen without interruption:
Subscribe to Dark To Light With Frank & Beanz on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn Radio, Google Play, the iHeartRadio app, and now on Spotify!
LINKS WE DISCUSSED
- CitizenFreePress.com: Fauci – “Yes, I support vaccine mandates for air travel”
- Malone clip
- Pharmacists regret
- New Jersey Department of Health Twitter: “Did the COVID vaccine make your wish list for Santa this year?”