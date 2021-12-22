We did it! The show today is a little bit different with Frank calling Beanz via Skype for Phone but it’s a show nonetheless. General Flynn filed a lawsuit against the January 6th commission and we detail some of the sweeping demands in the subpoena.

Also, what is going on with Omicron and how has the administration ratcheted up its demands and rhetoric?

Finally, we close with some lighthearted fun and personal stories.

There won’t be a show on Christmas Eve so we wish you a very Merry Christmas and lots of love and fun with your families this year.

Until Monday!

