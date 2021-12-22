We did it! The show today is a little bit different with Frank calling Beanz via Skype for Phone but it’s a show nonetheless. General Flynn filed a lawsuit against the January 6th commission and we detail some of the sweeping demands in the subpoena.

Also, what is going on with Omicron and how has the administration ratcheted up its demands and rhetoric?

Finally, we close with some lighthearted fun and personal stories.

There won’t be a show on Christmas Eve so we wish you a very Merry Christmas and lots of love and fun with your families this year.

Until Monday!

Click Arrow to Listen

You can also download a PHONE APP to listen without interruption:
Subscribe to Dark To Light With Frank & Beanz on Apple PodcastsStitcherTuneIn RadioGoogle Play, the iHeartRadio app, and now on Spotify!

LINKS WE DISCUSSED

Enjoying our content? Appreciate a daily dose of Actual JournalismTM?
Please consider becoming an UncoverDC supporter.

Tracy Beanz
Editor-in-Chief, Tracy Beanz, is an investigative journalist. Focused on bringing integrity and ethics back to journalism, she is known for her factual research into the details few others pursue. Tracy hosts the popular podcast, Dark to Light. She is also a social media phenom who amassed nearly 600,000 Twitter followers with her video reports receiving millions of views before being banned by "Big Tech."