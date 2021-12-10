The News of Today is the History of Tomorrow

IN POLITICAL NEWS

1) A British court has ruled that Julian Assange can be extradited to the U.S. to face charges that could imprison him for life.

2) The “great French actor” (as comedian Dave Chappelle calls him) “Juicy Smol-lay” (Jussie Smollett) has been found guilty on five of six felony charges including lying to police and staging a hate crime.

3) . . . while his old friend, CNN’s Blind Lemon Don, calls him a liar now.

4) Juicy Smol-lay is just one of a long list of race “hate crimes” hoaxsters. Here are eight.

5) One-time standout DEA agent Jose Inzarry sentenced to 12 years for using his position to build a lavish lifestyle of expensive cars, Tiffany jewels, and yachts.

6) Compton rapper Slim 400 is shot and killed after a video tribute to another rapper, Young Dolph, who was shot and killed.

7) A Texas sports bar is ordered to pay $300 billion in damages to the family of victims killed by drunk driver who had been drinking at the bar.

-Guess they’ll be raising prices.

8) The new New York Mayor, Eric Adams, warns BLM not to “burn down” the Big Apple and refuses to back down on reinstating plainclothes NYPD units.

-Good. Now do the mandatory vaxxes, mayor.

9) Rumors continue to swirl that Harris is being forced out by the DemoKKKrats (a prelude to the Demented Pervert getting the 25th Amendment).

10) Coincidence? Cankles puts out video with her reading the acceptance speech she would have given.

-Too soon?

11) Jill Biden rejects “ridiculous’ concerns about Biteme’s mental fitness as he again reads a prompt (“end of message”) at the funeral of Bob Dole.

12) Mike Pence “navigates” Trump’s shadow during New Hampshire visit.

-No, Mikey. You ain’t gonna win a primary with The Donald in it.

13) In an unhinged tirade, the new Biteme U.S. attorney Rachel Rollins threatens reporters: “You know what I’ll do?”

14) Prosecutors plan to rest their case against Ghislaine Maxwell, having flailed helplessly for days.

15) Meanwhile the Department of Justice continues to press its case against the Patriot Day (January 6) defendants: victims of a two-tiered justice system.

16) Appeals court (three DemoKKKrat appointees) reject Trump’s efforts under executive privilege to block White House records from the Patriot Day committee.

17) In a poll sure to send panic chills up the spines of DemoKKKrat operatives, Donald Trump has pulled even with the Demented Pervert among Hispanics.

18) Titleist bans printing “Let’s Go Brandon” on its golf balls.

-I guess they prefer “FJB.”

19) Arizona governor Doug Ducey to back curriculum transparency for the state’s public schools.

20) . . . while already six states are banning Communist Racist Theory in schools.

21) Kollyfornia rapidly becoming the crime center of the world. San Francisco sees 3,000 car break-ins in a single month: “It’s out of control.”

Oh, the looters are just beginning, dear Kollyfornia. They are just beginning.

22) The head of the Los Angeles Police Department Union agrees: “Don’t come [to LA], we can’t guarantee your safety” he tells potential visitors.

23) Speaking of crime, the FBI director, the smarmy Christopher Wray, is under fire for saying that the fascist organization, Antifa, is not an “organization” but it’s a “movement or an ideology.”

IN INTERNATIONAL NEWS

24) Russian president Pootie-poot warns the U.S. of “dangerous consequences if it continued military flights and naval activity near Russia’s borders, calling them “provocations.”

IN ECONOMIC NEWS

25) One source says the markets are bracing for highest inflation numbers in nearly 40 years (6.8%).

26) Yet stock futures rise . . .

27) And yet real wage growth is an abysmal -1.9%.

-Something doesn’t compute.

28) Amazon is hit with a $1.3 billion fine for anti-competitive practices.

29) Greedy Google tells employees it won’t raise pay to match inflation.

-Take that, wokesters. This is what DemoKKKrats mean when they say “pay your fair share.”

IN CHINA VIRUS NEWS

30) Maine has deployed the national guard to help at hospitals.

31) . . . while New York deploys the guard to nursing homes.

-And what happens when the Guard starts refusing the vax and its numbers become depleted?

32) Meanwhile, more reality as a Harvard study of 68 nations showed that the worst transmission rates occurred in the most-vaxxed countries, and that there was “no discernable relationship between the percentage of population fully vaccinated and new [China Virus] cases” in the last week.

33) A top cardiologist says that vax-induced myocarditis in young people is “way more serious” than China Virus-induced myocarditis.

34) Refusing to “trust the science,” New York Governor Kathy Hochul threatens new measures to stop the spread of the China Virus.

-(Maybe she’ll consider banning the vaxxes for those who don’t want them? Naaaaahhh).

35) Slowly I turned . . . Australian Health Advisory Board is distancing itself from vax mandates.

36) The lunatic governor of Washington, Jay Inslee, says the unvaxxed are domestic terrorists.

-You mean like the “fine people” at the FBI? Those kinds of terrorists?

37) Former Denver Broncos star wide receiver Demaryius Thomas has died at age 33, with no known cause. “Preliminary information is that his death stems from a medical issue.”

38) Finally, Facebook admits its “fact checks” are nothing more than opinions.

-Shocked! Shocked, I tell ya!

And that’s Today’s News

