1) The “fine people” at the FBI were “Agent Provocateurs” who have now been identified in court filings.

-The January 6 Patriot Day hoax is unraveling.

2) . . . while a high level Pentagon official says the generals who testified before the January 6 Patriot Day Committee were “absolute and unmitigated liars.”

3) Meanwhile a top Pence aide is cooperating with the sham January 6 Patriot Day Committee.

4) Blogs Gateway Pundit and American Gulag have donated $40,000 to the persecuted January 6 Patriot Day families for Christmas.

5) Trump on Biteme: “The Virus has Beaten him.”

6) Well, this only took two years: Eatonville (Florida) Town Council election has been overturned due to illegally-cast votes.

7) Chris Cuomo, disgraced and fired former CNN host, now has lost another media gig on SiriusXM Radio as host of “Let’s Get After It with Chris Cuomo.”

-Show to be renamed “Let’s Get After Chris Cuomo.”

8) Ruh roh! Is Blind Lemon Don next to be suspended or fired? He warned that great French actor Juicy Smol-ley in 2019 that the police didn’t believe his account of the attack.

9) . . . while the Hampton’s bartender suing Blind Lemon Don for sex harassment calls CNN a “predator-protecting machine, rife with perverts.”

10) Governor Tate Reeves of Mississippi says he is ready to ban most abortions if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe.

11) U.S. Space Force general warns, China is advancing space capabilities at twice the speed of the U.S.

-Yeah, but general, our forces are race conscious, dontcha know?

12) Jeffrey Epstein, who didn’t kill himself, wired $30.7 million to Chislaine Maxwell over an eight-year period; kept picture of her naked in his bathroom.

13) And see also: FBI-photos reveal inside Jeffrey Epstein’s Palm Beach mansion.html

14) Lawmakers drop proposal to draft women.

–You can sense the DemoKKKrat desperation as they start to realize their sky is indeed falling, and no, it’s not a James Bond movie.

15) “Never Seen Anything Like It”: Los Angeles residents stunned by the expansion of violent crime into wealthier neighborhoods.

16) Community volunteers attempting to string Christmas lights were robbed. Thanks Beetlejuice!

17) . . . while Portland police tell crime victims they are on their own, warn of delayed responses to 911 calls.

18) Transgender (i.e., male) swimmer continues beating up female opposition in dominant season of record breaking wins.

-Just absolutely shocked. Who could have foreseen this?

19) Just how rich did Broken Kristol get by raising $35 million to attack Trump in the 2020 campaign?

20) Businesses’ economists preparing for persistent inflation according to the National Association of Business Economics.

21) Salena Zito: Is the rift between the public and corporate management permanent?

22) Toyota to build a $1.3 billion electric car battery plant in North Carolina. (Better see number 24 below, first).

23) Australia is facing a major shortage of Urea, a key ingredient in diesel-exhaust fluid and a large component in fertilizer that will cause “tens of thousands” of vehicles pulled off the road” and see grocery supplies dwindle.

24) How the rise of electric cars threatens the “last frontier” of the Philippines.

25) Are many of the container ships sitting off our coast actually warships? So says the Sun.

26) Has an Iranian ship sunk before even leaving dock?

27) Florida hospital system won’t require its 83,000 employees to be vaxxed.

-Another victory for freedom.

28) Moderna president says all vaccines’ efficacy may struggle against Omicron, (i.e., none of them work).

29) Illinois state rep introduces bill requiring unvaxxed residents to pay for their own China Virus care.

-This could get interesting, as it would result in suits demanding proof that a disease was actually the China Virus and not something else with the China Virus.

30) Robert Malone claims 500,000 American China Virus patients didn’t have to die; could have been saved if Dr. Fallacy hadn’t undermined early treatments such as HCQ and ivermectin.

31) Finally—and it was to be expected—maskiopaths now demand you be banned from talking while eating.

