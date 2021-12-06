It is a super busy Monday show where we go over all of the things happening around us. The family of the Waukesha terrorist makes a statement and the parents of the Michigan shooter are captured (how much more is there to THIS story???).

Then, we talk about a Gilead Remdesivir recall, VAERS information, the Cuomo brothers, and January 6th.

Julie Kelley will join the podcast Wednesday to discuss more about it. We also detail how they are attempting to cloak adverse events in normal everyday maladies, and much more.

Don’t miss the show today!

