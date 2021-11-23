The News of Today is the History of Tomorrow

IN POLITICAL NEWS

1) The Demented Pervert Biteme’s job approval is underwater in 45 states and is within 2 of flipping in Kollyfornia.

2) Sean Parnell, who had Trump’s endorsement for the open Pennsylvania Senate seat, suspends his campaign during a bitter child custody fight.

3) Mary Lemanski, the Social media director of the DemoKKKrat Party in Illinois who said it was “karma” that racist terrorists ran a car through a Christmas parade, has resigned.

-Guess that’s what you’d call karma.

4) Milwaukee district attorney said that the bail for the racist terror-car driver in Waukesha was released on “inappropriately low” bail from a previous crime that included “second degree recklessly endangering safety, felony bail jumping, battery, obstructing an officer, and disorderly conduct.”

5) Darrell Brooks once wrote anti-Trump rap.

-Shocked! Shocked, I tell ya.

6) Rats jumping the SS Biteme as it sinks: second resignation in 48 hours as Communications Chief Emma Riley leaves.

7) Kyle Rittenhouse, in his first major interview since the verdict with Fox News, said his first attorney Lin Wood sold him out, left him in jail while collecting funds in his name.

8) Mike Lindell of MyPillow and actor Ricky Schroeder finally put up the $2 million cash bail money.

9) Sex harasser actor Kevin Spacey ordered to pay the studio $30 million after violating policies.

10) Speaking of sex harassers, Afghans are marrying off baby girls for dowries to avoid starvation as the country’s economy implodes under the Tollyban. Thanks Brandon!

11) Supreme Court allows Texas abortion law to remain in place until it hears the stronger Mississippi case.

-Liberals outraged.

12) . . . while Biteme’s Supreme Court-packing agenda crumbles. 66% of Americans oppose meddling with the Court.

13) While the Rutabaga’s administration struggles to produce jobs, Florida reports 18 consecutive months of private-sector job growth and 12 consecutive months of labor force increases.

14) Talking head libtoids caution use of the term “looting” to describe the looting in Bay Area stores.

15) . . . just as an Oakland pharmacy hit by a mob of looters.

16) Canadian eco-terrorist threatens to blow up pipelines if leaders don’t act on the so-called climate change hoax.

17) . . . while a massive DemoKKKrat multi-state climate change initiative crumbles. (Thank God).

18) Grandmother (63) and grandaughter (6) kicked out of Georgia hotel in the middle of the night by police after she left a 3 out of 5 review of the room on hotels.com.

19) Judge forces lawyers who challenged 2020 election results with “pointless, unjustified lawsuit” to pay $187,000 in legal fees to Facebook, Dominion Voting Machines, and others.

-Now do Juicy Smol-ley, that great actor.

20) Malcolm X’s daughter Malikah Shabazz found dead in NYC home.

21) Wait, what? Baltimore cop convicted of raping a woman and assaulting another has 11-year prison sentence suspended after judge rules there was “no psychological damage.”

22) Virginia Giuffre who accused Shislaine Maxwell of sex trafficking her to Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein will NOT testify when Maxwell’s trial begins in NYC.

23) Another Elizabeth Holmes lie: Theranos did NOT sell the DoD its blood-testing tech after claiming it could predict PTSD, Holmes admits to jury.

24) Latest blow to DemoKKKrat House witch hunt over Patriot Day: tollbooth records show Bernard Kerik nowhere near Washington, D.C. on January 6.

25) File under: I’ll believe it when I see it. Sen. Marsha Blackburn says as many as six DemoKKKrat senators are waffling on the social spending bill.

-Don’t worry, Marsha. The DemoKKKrat waffle iron always turns them out the same way.

26) American Thinker: The “Disturbing and Shocking Plan to replace Harris.” Realize this is all necessary to replace the Rutabaga. They can’t have her becoming president, so to ditch him, they must ditch her first.

IN INTERNATIONAL NEWS

27) The Biteme administration is considering sending weapons to Ukraine as Putin amasses 92,000 troops on the border.

IN ECONOMIC NEWS

28) I take my best shot at explaining the “Great Unexplained Labor Shortage.”

29) Target will no longer be open on Thanksgiving Day.

30) Fifteen GOP governors launch “Operation Open Road” to fix the supply chain.

31) Seriously? The Wall Street Journal asks “Why do Prices Keep Going Up and What’s the Cause of Inflation?”

-Hello! McFly!

IN CHINA VIRUS NEWS

32) The Lancet admits that people who have been vaxxed have a “relevant role” in spreading the China Virus.

33) Worldwide resistance against China Virus vaxiopaths and maskiopaths growing—but you won’t hear about this in the Hoax News media.

34) For example, 35,000 protest in Brussels.

-Given the way Hoax News counts, it’s possible the number was double that.

35) Patients die as Marik’s lawsuit against Sentara Healthcare barring him from treating patients with Ivermectin and other protocols stalls in courts.

36) And finally, an astounding fact announced on Monday Night Football: Tom Brady has more touchdown passes since age 40 than Hall of Famer Qbs Roger Staubach and Sid Luckman!

