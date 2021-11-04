The News of Today is the History of Tomorrow

IN POLITICAL NEWS

1) Republicans gain stunning victories as DemoKKKrats reel.

2) Trump-backed candidates go 4-0

3) The Demented Pervert silent as he returns from Europe to a massive defeat.

4) When he finally does talk, he bizarrely blames Trump, “very conservative folk,” and people “upset about COVID and the price of gasoline.”

5) Belatedly, the GOP now deploys lawyers to New Jersey. I swear these guys are constantly slooooooowwwww.

6) Fulton County elections director Rick Barron to resign. A tad late, I’d say.

JUST IN – Georgia: Fulton County elections director Rick Barron to resign at the end of 2021. pic.twitter.com/m0Xj1S8BtH — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) November 3, 2021

7) Rep. Cori (Beat-Around-the) Bush hurls insults at D Senator Joe Manchin, calls him “anti-black, anti-child, anti-woman.”

8) Dems hit panic button after VA collapse.

-Oh, my friends, you ain’t seen nuthin’ yet.

9) James Carville blames “stupid wokeness” for election losses.

-Carville is an unusually perceptive DemoKKKrat who gets it. “Some of these [DemoKKKrats] need to go to a ‘woke detox center . . . They’re expressing a language that people just don’t use.” It’s not the language James. It’s what the language means.

10) Nolte: 11 Reasons the Democrats are in real trouble.

11) Exit polls: inflation and economy top concerns. Just 12% focused on the China Virus—73% (!!) say focus on jobs and economy.

12) Ex-Obama campaign manager warns GOP could become the “party of the parents.” Imagine that—a party that cares whether kids are browbeaten with self-hate & vaxxed against their will.

13) . . . and for good reason. Another school assault—possibly sexual assault—case.

14) Supreme Court “appears ready” to strike down restrictive NY gun law.

-(You know how I feel about “prepares to,” “gets ready to,” “is poised to.” It hasn’t happened, and my court expert I term Zen Master cautions that oral arguments are not always an indicator of how justices vote, citing the gerrymandering case where Brett Kavanaugh appeared to lean one way and voted the other).

15) Florida school board member defends kindergarten trip to gay bar.

-And they wonder why they lost Virginia.

16) Illegal immigrant who posed as a minor while crossing the border charged with murder in FL.

17) Megxit has been cold calling GOP senators as the “Duchess of Sussex” to lobby for paid paternity leave.

IN ECONOMIC NEWS

18) Why didn’t we think of this sooner? Gov. Newsom proclaims natural gas to be zero-carbon.

-FIXED!

19) Bruce Springsteen looks to sell entire catalogue for $415m.

-My counter-offer: fitty dollars for “Dancin in the Dark” and “Born to Run.”

20) Bank of America sees $120 barrel oil by next summer.

IN INTERNATIONAL NEWS

21) Emboldened ChiComs to build base on Afghan border.

22) Pentagon claims no crime was committed in the airstrike that killed Afghan civilians.

-Because, you know, the Pentagon, which ordered the strike, investigated the strike and confirmed the Pentagon wasn’t guilty of anything.

23) Belgium’s illegal euthanasia of infants: numbers up from 7% to 10% of newborns for whom there is “no hope of a bearable future.”

-Lessee, where did we hear that before? Something about “life unworthy of life?” Can’t place it right now . . . .

IN CHINA VIRUS NEWS

24) A massive Swedish study of 840,000 shows vax efficacy at 7 months to be zero.

25) Emergency rooms suddenly overflowing with people suffering from “sudden cardiac arrest.”

26) Glenn Greenwald: To protect Dr. Fallacy, the WaCompost is preparing a hit piece on the group that denounced the gruesome dog experimentations.

27) Kaiser looking to deny death bennies to survivors of unvaxxed.

28) Fed Ex and Boeing face worker rebellions over mandate.

29) Government says there is no “ripe claim” over religious exemptions

30) De Blasio’s NYC now sees piles of rotting garbage in the streets as 1,440 sanitation workers are placed on leave for refusal to be vaxxed.

-Wait till the morticians and medical examiners walkout.

31) And finally, the next big social change due to the China Virus: a divorce epidemic.

