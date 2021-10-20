Today’s show is full of information. It’s a show of how the pharmaceutical industry controls…..well….. everything.

We end the show today with an interview with Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Don’t miss today’s show!

Click Arrow to Listen

You can also download a PHONE APP to listen without interruption:

Subscribe to Dark To Light With Frank & Beanz on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn Radio, Google Play, the iHeartRadio app, and now on Spotify!

LINKS WE DISCUSSED

CitizenFreePress.com: Breaking – Supreme Court rejects emergency appeal on vaccine mandate

CitizenFreePress.com: Flashback – Andrea Mitchell and Chuck Todd broadcast the January 6th Capitol breach live

The Post Millenial on Twitter: Emerald Robinson challenges Jen Psaki