Joe Biden has fired Lee Greenwood from the National Endowment for the Arts. First appointed by President George Bush in 2008, Greenwood was reappointed to the six-year term by both Barack Obama and Donald Trump. When asked about the firing, Chairman of the Lee Greenwood VIP Dinner Perry O Hooper Jr., stated:

“I went from shock to anger. I guess there is no room for a true American Patriot in Joe Biden’s world. From Woke Generals running the Military to the National Endowment of the Arts, he wants to tear down the America we love. This is disgusting. Lee’s masterpiece ‘God Bless the USA’ has become a patriotic hymn behind only the National Anthem and God Bless America in importance to the soul of our great country.”

Greenwood released “God Bless the USA” as a single in 1984. That same year, the song was played at the Republican National Convention with then-President Ronald Reagan and First Lady Nancy Reagan in attendance. As the years have gone by, this tribute to America has become a rallying cry during various times of crisis in America: after the launch of Operation Desert Storm during the Gulf War in 1991, following the 9/11 terrorist attacks in 2001, and most recently in honoring the thirteen brave soldiers that gave their lives in the evacuation of the Kabul airport.

Lee Greenwood will be honored at a VIP dinner the night before he is celebrated for 40 years of hits at a Televised All-Star Tribute Concert. This event will be held at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville, Alabama. “Once the word of this firing gets out, this sold-out event will become standing room only as Alabamians show their support for an adopted favorite son, Lee Greenwood,” Hooper stated.

