Click HERE to listen to the United Patriots Uprising Show featuring Tracy Beanz.

you can listen to Tracy at the show opening or why not listen to the whole show?

The discussion of “SAVING AMERICA” with renowned guests RETIRED LT. GENERAL MICHAEL FLYNN, former National Security Advisor to President Donald Trump; investigative journalist TRACY BEANZ, editor of “UncoverDC” and host of the “Dark to Light” podcast; celebrity photographer GENE HO, personal photographer to Donald Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign, currently the photographer to Diamond and Silk; and former Colorado State House Representative/Senator TED HARVEY, chairman of the “COMMITTEE to DEFEAT the PRESIDENT” (at stopjoe.com).