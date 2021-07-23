Click Arrow to Listen

You can also download a PHONE APP to listen without interruption:
Subscribe to Dark To Light With Frank & Beanz on Apple PodcastsStitcherTuneIn RadioGoogle Play, the iHeartRadio app, and now on Spotify!

It’s a laid-back show today to celebrate Beanz’s birthday and also to try to laugh a little bit in this crazy world. We go over some of the vaccine crazy in sports today, talk about Mike Lindell’s cyber symposium, and chuckle about Jeff Bezos’ spaceship on this semi-light-hearted episode of the Dark to Light podcast!

LINKS WE DISCUSSED

NPR.org: The NFL warns teams will forfeit games and players won’t be paid in COVID outbreaks

Salon.com: Mike Lindell offers $5 million to cyber experts, reports who can disprove his semi-mythical data

Enjoying our content? Appreciate a daily dose of Actual JournalismTM?
Please consider becoming an UncoverDC supporter via PayPal.

Tracy Beanz
Editor-in-Chief, Tracy Beanz, is an investigative journalist. Focused on bringing integrity and ethics back to journalism, she is known for her factual research into the details few others pursue. Tracy hosts the popular podcast, Dark to Light. She is also a social media phenom who amassed nearly 600,000 Twitter followers with her video reports receiving millions of views before being banned by "Big Tech."