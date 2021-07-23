Click Arrow to Listen

It’s a laid-back show today to celebrate Beanz’s birthday and also to try to laugh a little bit in this crazy world. We go over some of the vaccine crazy in sports today, talk about Mike Lindell’s cyber symposium, and chuckle about Jeff Bezos’ spaceship on this semi-light-hearted episode of the Dark to Light podcast!

LINKS WE DISCUSSED

NPR.org: The NFL warns teams will forfeit games and players won’t be paid in COVID outbreaks

Salon.com: Mike Lindell offers $5 million to cyber experts, reports who can disprove his semi-mythical data