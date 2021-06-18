Click Arrow to Listen

It’s a really busy show today with a huge focus on Georgia election integrity efforts and details of the newly released notes from the contractor working the election, some new revelations about January 6th, and a ton of information about COVID, including some news out of SC.

JournalOfInfection.com: The performance of the SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR test as a tool for detecting SARS-CoV-2 infection in the population

Tom Schulz’ Twitter thread on the vaccine

JustTheNews.com: Georgia investigator’s notes reveal “massive” election integrity problems in Atlanta