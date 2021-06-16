Click Arrow to Listen

Today we have Ned Ryun joining us on the show to talk about his brand new book that drops tomorrow, “The Adversaries: A Story of Boston and Bunker Hill”, and the story absolutely runs parallel to today.

We also talk about January 6, Domestic Extremism, and what is going on across the country with election audits.

