Republican U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (MTG) of Georgia received a letter of warning from California Representative and Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi that violations of a mask requirement at the Capitol would result in fines. Seven total members of the GOP were given warnings in addition to four who received $500 fines.

Greene responded to Pelosi via Twitter, “You can’t discriminate against people simply because they won’t wear a mask, and today, I refused to wear a mask on the House floor, and I received a warning from Speaker Pelosi that leads to fines if I continue to refuse to wear a mask,” she said, with a paper shredder on camera. “Well, here’s what I think of your warning Speaker Pelosi.”

This is what I think of Speaker Pelosi’s letter. #FreeYourFace pic.twitter.com/9uujzmtCCP — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) May 19, 2021

Earlier this month, Pelosi hinted at potential Ethics Committee action in connection with what she called “egregious” behavior from Greene. Pelosi had called MTG’s confrontation with Democrat Representative from New York Andrea Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) a “verbal assault.” Greene had been after Ocasio-Cortez about her support for Antifa and the Green New Deal, about which she had hoped to schedule a debate with her. Ocasio-Cortez called it “beneath the dignity of a person serving in… Congress” and “a cause for trauma,” while MTG called AOC a “chicken” and said, “These members are cowards. They need to defend their legislation to the people.”

During an interview on CBN Thursday, May 21, MTG was shown a video of Pelosi talking about segregating the vaccinated and unvaccinated, even in the House, to which Greene remarked, “This woman is mentally ill… we can look back at a time in history where people were told to wear a gold star, and they were definitely treated like second-class citizens, so much so that they were put in trains and taken to gas chambers in Nazi, Germany… this is exactly the type of abuse that Nancy Pelosi is talking about.”

She went on to call Pelosi the ‘Queen of the House of Hypocrites,’ describing Pelosi’s having previously flown in Covid-positive members to the House to be sworn in, exposing “everyone in the entire building,” and saying the Speaker “doesn’t care about people’s safety, this is a woman that is hyper-focused on her power and control.”

Meanwhile, @SpeakerPelosi fined me and @RepMTG and @RepBrianMast and other republicans $500 for not wearing a mask in the House chamber this week. Hypocrite! https://t.co/blVkfqYWbe — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) May 20, 2021

As Republican Representative from Kentucky Thomas Massie showed in a video on Twitter, Pelosi had herself been filmed maskless on the House floor. “Meanwhile, @SpeakerPelosi fined me and @RepMTG and @RepBrianMast and other republicans $500 for not wearing a mask in the House chamber this week. Hypocrite!” This after she was famously photographed maskless at a salon last year.

About Pelosi’s “Notification of a Violation of House Resolution 38” letter, he urged that reporters ask these questions of her: “Why not in the senate? Why not in the elevators? Why not in the hallways? Why not in the offices? Why not for members speaking? Why ONLY where @cspan cameras are?” He also provided an answer before sharing a photo that showed his followers where he filed the letter: “Because it’s THEATER, not SCIENCE.”

He fired off another Tweet stating, “@SpeakerPelosi sent me another letter. Something about violating her tyrannical and unscientific mask rule. I filed this one in the same location.”

The CDC has loosened guidelines on masks and travel, and mask mandates have been removed in some U.S. states that once had them, but not all. When maskless parents at a school board meeting in New Hampshire demanded the lifting of mask mandates for their children, they were arrested, and MTG spoke out. “Taxpayers arrested for not wearing a mask to a school board meeting to demand their children not have to wear [a] mask to school. Who pays for the school? Who pays for the police? Who pays for the CDC that lifted mask mandates? The very taxpayers arrested. Do you get it yet?”