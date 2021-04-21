Click Arrow to Listen

You can also download a PHONE APP to listen without interruption:
Subscribe to Dark To Light With Frank & Beanz on Apple PodcastsStitcherTuneIn RadioGoogle Play, the iHeartRadio app, and now on Spotify!

Frank and Beanz talk about the absolutely mind-boggling issues facing the country after the Chauvin verdict, what could have affected the jurors, and how the case was handled. They play clips and have quite the discussion.

Please check out the links below and don’t forget to share the show with your friends!

LINKS WE DISCUSSED
Ami Horowitz: “I Went To The George Floyd Memorial In Minneapolis To Talk With Protesters”

Brandon Tatum Instagram

 

Enjoying our content? Appreciate a daily dose of Actual JournalismTM?
Please consider becoming an UncoverDC supporter via PayPal.

Tracy Beanz
Editor-in-Chief, Tracy Beanz, is an investigative journalist. Focused on bringing integrity and ethics back to journalism, she is known for her factual research into the details few others pursue. Tracy hosts the popular podcast, Dark to Light. She is also a social media phenom who amassed nearly 600,000 Twitter followers with her video reports receiving millions of views before being banned by "Big Tech."