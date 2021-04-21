Click Arrow to Listen

You can also download a PHONE APP to listen without interruption:

Subscribe to Dark To Light With Frank & Beanz on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn Radio, Google Play, the iHeartRadio app, and now on Spotify!

Frank and Beanz talk about the absolutely mind-boggling issues facing the country after the Chauvin verdict, what could have affected the jurors, and how the case was handled. They play clips and have quite the discussion.

Please check out the links below and don’t forget to share the show with your friends!

LINKS WE DISCUSSED

Ami Horowitz: “I Went To The George Floyd Memorial In Minneapolis To Talk With Protesters”

Brandon Tatum Instagram