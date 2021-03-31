Click Arrow to Listen

There’s one story everyone is talking about this morning, and it is Matt Gaetz. Frank and Beanz break it down from start to finish for you, as well as get into the COVID happenings, the CDC director crying, and a preview of next week. Do not miss the Dark to Light Podcast!

LINKS WE DISCUSSED
Joel Micah Greenberg
NY Times article on Matt Gaetz

Tracy Beanz
Editor-in-Chief, Tracy Beanz, is an investigative journalist. Focused on bringing integrity and ethics back to journalism, she is known for her factual research into the details few others pursue. Tracy hosts the popular podcast, Dark to Light. She is also a social media phenom who amassed nearly 600,000 Twitter followers with her video reports receiving millions of views before being banned by "Big Tech."