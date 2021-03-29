On the New Book of Daniel podcast for Wed. March 29:

1) Dr. Ryan Cole on Covid

2) Gun Control / HB300 in Idaho protects law enforcement if they don’t enforce it

3) Boise State University professor & BLM activist arrested for defacing Lincoln statue

4) Mandatory Social Justice classes at Boise State University exposed

5) “White Supremacist’ shooter turns out to be Muslim (media goes silent)

6) Kentucky bill to criminalize insulting a police officer

7) Border patrol muzzled by Biden

