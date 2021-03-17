Click Arrow to Listen

You can also download a PHONE APP to listen without interruption:

Subscribe to Dark To Light With Frank & Beanz on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn Radio, Google Play, the iHeartRadio app, and now on Spotify!

From vaccines to documentaries to beating the legacy media along with some laughs, today’s show is sure to keep you gripped! Don’t miss an entertaining trip of investigative journalism and more on the Dark to Light Podcast!

LINKS WE DISCUSSED

ABC News on Twitter: Fireworks explosion in a Southern California neighborhood

Medscape.com: US COVID infections “more widespread” than we thought?

ChildrensHealthDefense.com: The “not so hidden agenda” behind Bossche’s concern over COVID mass vaccinations