Dark To Light: Wellness Abounds

By
Tracy Beanz
-

Click Arrow to Listen

You can also download a PHONE APP to listen without interruption:
Subscribe to Dark To Light With Frank & Beanz on Apple PodcastsStitcherTuneIn RadioGoogle Play, the iHeartRadio app, and now on Spotify!

We have a show today that took a super interesting turn and we hope you enjoy our conversation. We start with COVID and schools and somehow end up with declassified CIA programs, the importance of energy and frequency, and wellness. Amazing stuff if you ask us.  It is definitely an awesome way to start the weekend on the Dark to Light Podcast! LINKS WE DISCUSSED COVID and vaccinations Frequency

Tracy Beanz
Editor-in-Chief, Tracy Beanz, is an investigative journalist. Focused on bringing integrity and ethics back to journalism, she is known for her factual research into the details few others pursue. Tracy hosts the popular podcast, Dark to Light. She is also a social media phenom who amassed nearly 600,000 Twitter followers with her video reports receiving millions of views before being banned by "Big Tech."