We touch on an entire litany of things today on a somewhat fiery edition of the Dark to Light Podcast.

First, how in the heck did the FBI accidentally use a photoshopped image from the Capitol in a charging document? What lengths is the FBI going to in order to charge those involved?

Also, at the end of the show, Beanz rolls through some research she did into Catalist, a data firm involved in fortifying the election.

All of this and more on the Dark to Light Podcast.