The News of Today is the History of Tomorrow September 26, 2022

The News of Today is the History of Tomorrow
Once again, folks, I will be hosting “This Week’s News” on Brighteon TV, “America Unhinged,” Friday at 9:00 EST.
IN POLITICAL NEWS
1) Trump weighs in on the midterms with a money blitz for his endorsed candidates.
POLITICO: Trump to unleash millions in the midterms in possible prelude to 2024
Donald Trump’s top lieutenants are launching a new super PAC that is expected to spend heavily to bolster his endorsed candidates in the midterm election https://t.co/cbhhcsu9nR pic.twitter.com/l5R1si622e
— InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) September 23, 2022
2) Biteme politicized the Post Office, which conducted surveillance on anti-Rutabaga protesters.
3) If New Orleans was an outlier it would be a shame, but it is no different than New Kabul, Benghazi-on-the-Lake, Portland, New Calcutta, and Kinshasha-on-the-Delaware.
If New Orleans were an outlier, it would be a shame; the fact that it’s not is a tragedy. Instead, New York, Chicago, Portland, LA, San Francisco, Philadelphia, and other American cities are part of the club.https://t.co/7PchRvVHmI
— Curtis Hebert (@CurtisHebert) September 23, 2022
4) Vox is greatly concerned that the polling looks too good for DemoKKKrats and that they are being “set up for disappointment” again.
-The right polls have always said the same thing: Rs +25 to +40 in the House, +1 to +3 net in the Senate.
5) . . . but it may be worse for DemoKKKrats. AP reported that more than one million DemoKKKrats have left the D Party for the GOP, especially in the (uh oh) suburbs.
According to an Associated Press report in June, more than 1 million voters in 43 states have left the Democratic Party for the Republican Party, especially in the suburbs, where swing voters can sway election results.https://t.co/jmURfEapzx
— Quantus Polls and News (@QPollsandnews) September 25, 2022
6) Hence this story: “DemoKKKrats warn of massive GOP turnout in November.” Wait, what happened to “muh Dobbs?”
7) The Electoral Count Act is unconstitutional.
8) Harvard has virtually eliminated conservative profs.
-Shocked! Shocked, I tell ya.
Crimson Tide: Harvard Virtually Eliminated Conservative Professors … But Apparently That is Not a Problem
9) Kollyfornia is delaying the release of state math and English test scores until after the election. Now, why would they do that?
State delays public release of English, math and science test score results to later this year
10) The defeated GOP primary candidate for governor in Rhode Island has endorsed the DemoKKKrat. Shocked!
11) I keep saying this. It is impossible to be “hip,” “with it,” and countercultural if today you support the evil government and woke culture in any way, shape or form. Traditional values now are the hippest of the hip, and no, it’s not hip to be square.
12) This analysis—“Is it normal for young voters to be this Democratic?”—has a flaw in the statistics, namely the surge of young voters for Obama (Zero) in 2008. Many have already left, some actually shifted to Trump. So his impact on da youts was sort of like the single jag in the “generations” analysis of William Strauss and Neil Howe caused by the Civil War.
13) Blue cities’ policies and anti-people officials are to blame for the mass exodus of law enforcement from those cities.
-Don’t care. Let them live in Thunderdome.
14) Speaking of Thunderdome, in Kinshasha-on-the-Delaware (Philadelphia) youts brazenly looted and destroyed a food market.
-“Food? We don’t need no stinkin’ food.”
Chaos Erupts as Large Group of Juveniles Brazenly Loot and Destroy Wawa Food Market in Philadelphia (VIDEO)
15) The “fine people” at the FascistBI agents lied to a judge to get a warrant for drilling into 1400 safety deposit boxes to seize $86 million in cash.
16) Kollyfornia Christians slam ghoulish Newsome for “disgusting” pro-abort billboards quoting Jesus, calling them Satanic.
-100% correct, my brothers.
17) Finally, it’s being asked out loud: Who is our real president?
-Biteme or his staffers? Or Ron Klain? Or George Soros?
18) Speaking of the Rutabaga, Twit and Fascistbook suspended numerous fake accounts spreading “disinformation” supporting U.S. foreign policy, accounts controlled by the Pentagon.
-Shocked, I tell ya.
Twitter and Facebook suspended numerous fake accounts which were spreading propaganda and disinformation to support US foreign policy and the US Security State.
Turns out these fake accounts were created and controlled by the Biden Pentagon😱.https://t.co/8lA24LQ1RJ
— Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 24, 2022
19) This is a start: Botoxic savagely booed at her appearance at New York City’s Global Citizen music festival. Maybe she should have sung.
IN ECONOMIC NEWS
20) The Fed is engaged in a historic collapse of the economy: they “know they are killing the economy, but they are doing it anyway.”
They Know That They Are Killing The Economy, But They Are Doing It Anyway…
21) After the Wokist assault telling us how to live, gee, it turns out that people really do prefer capitalism, eating well, and staying warm.
22) “Tiny Homes” don’t work as a solution to homelessness because when people move out, they don’t go to traditional homes. They go back on the street where their “homies” are.
-Do they work better than shelters? In some ways yes, in others, no.
Do tiny homes really work as a solution to homelessness? Here’s what the data shows
23) Want not one, not two, but DOZENS of citations about how the “decarbonization is critical to address climate change?” is a myth? Look here. They all begin with rampantly idiotic presumptions such as continually falling lithium prices if, er, demand goes . . . up and supplies fall.
IN INTERNATIONAL NEWS
24) The EU says it is not at war with Russia. Good to know.
25) Is Iran cracking down on the protests?
26) The EU is getting very concerned. First the Brits, then Hungary, and now Italy not towing the wokey/Euro line. Italy warned of “consequences” should it veer away from “democratic principles,” i.e., anything the EU doesn’t like.
EC chief Ursula von der Leyen warns Italy of consequences should it veer away from democratic principles
27) Peter Hitchens admits the obvious, that the Brits and the EU are stoking the fires of war in Ukraine.
28) There were strange developments out of China, where 6,000 domestic flights were canceled; nearby nations were reporting that Xi was under house arrest and that there was a rebellion in progress.
IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
29) Does the end of the Disney princesses mean the end of American “soft power” and influence? Or just the end of another company that, after the founder was gone, descended into crap?
-If anything, Disney reflects the cautions of Alfred Chandler’s Visible Hand, where, when professional managers take over, they focus solely on the bottom line and not on the vision of the company itself.
30) They don’t have a “Queen Grifter” position in the Royal Family, but if they did, Megxit would own it. Now she complains about “not getting paid” for a 2018 royal tour. She and Cankles are likely sisters from another mother.
31) Tickets for Yankees’ games have gone up to $9,000 resale as Aaron Judge looks to break Roger Maris’s AL record of 61 home runs.
IN CHINA VIRUS NEWS
32) Houston Methodist, the hospital with the first vax mandate in the country, relents.
33) The former veep of the EcoHealth Alliance said a group funded by Dr. Fallacy developed the China Virus.
-Shocked! Shocked, I tell ya.
UncoverDC had the story back in February here and here.
34) A New York judge ruled the vax mandate invalid for police.
35) Rand Paul says there will be a Special Counsel for Dr. Fallacy.
-Ok, Randy. I’ll believe it when I see it . . . AND he better not be named John Sloth Durham.
BREAKING: Senator @RandPaul
“There will be a Special Counsel for Dr Fauci”
Full: https://t.co/Ff82V5W6FE pic.twitter.com/lThlPtFMFK
— Jack Posobiec XLV (@JackPosobiec) September 25, 2022
36) The DoInJustice has charged 47 in Minnesota’s Somali community with stealing $250 million in China Virus funds from a kiddie nutrition program. Guess DoInjustice temporarily ran out of “white supremacists.”
And finally…
37) A little flashback to when Hollywood still had class. The 1981 Oscars audience cheers Johnny Carson’s comments to them that President Ronald Reagan was recovering well from an assassination attempt.
That’s when we had real movie stars.
AND THAT’S TODAY’S NEWS
- Larry Schweikart
- Rock drummer
- Filmmaker
- NYTimes #1 bestselling author
- Political pundit
For even more truth-based current events, politics, and history content + resources, check out my VIP membership below
https://www.wildworldofhistory.com/vip
Larry Schweikart is the co-author with Michael Allen of the NYTimes #1 bestseller, A Patriot’s History of the United States, and is the founder of the history curriculum site, the Wild World of History. Larry can be found at Substack under Larry Schweikart and, for as long as they allow him, at Twitter @WallsOther and on Gettr @OtherWalls and on TruthSocial @CyberneticsLS
Larry’s latest book, Dragonslayers: Six Presidents and their War with the Swamp is now available wherever books are sold! You can listen to his interview with Tracy Beanz on Dark to Light HERE