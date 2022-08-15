The Dawn of the New “Greatest Generation”

We’ve long termed the crop of folks who defeated Japan, and Nazi Germany, as “The Greatest Generation,” and they truly were for many decades and deserved that honor. Americans haven’t been allowed to have many genuine heroes since the 1970s—ever since the Leftists found it a great sport to topple them like a tower of “Jenga” blocks.

I’ll bet that scarcely a day goes by that the tiny, frail, ancient former president—Jimmy Carter, doesn’t gaze up into the Heavens and Thank God for creating Joe Biden, who has most conveniently, almost miraculously, supplanted him as the Very Worst President Of All-Time.

Additionally, I believe that if Billy Carter were still alive, he’d be equally grateful for the existence of Hunter Biden. Truth be known, Barack Hussein Obama had already taken over Jimmy Carter’s spot by 2012. I elevated Carter in the standings just a bit because he was at least an honest, decent man before he became radicalized in his golden years.

Hollywood Reporters in the early ’50s into the early ’60s at least had some standards and a sense of decency. They surely knew a lot of embarrassing details about a lot of celebrities, but they respected the ‘Stars’ privacy. They knew that Rock Hudson was gay a full two decades before the rest of us found out, but they kept it hushed -> because they knew that if such a thing were to leak out, it would’ve destroyed Hudson’s ability to earn a living.

Back in the early days, many celebrities eschewed any worship or royal treatment from their fans. Quite a few Hollywood Stars in the 1950s invited reporters from LIFE magazine into their otherwise uneventful lives and allowed themselves to be photographed doing ordinary, everyday American things, like enjoying a family picnic, hanging wet garments on a backyard clothesline, ice skating, and nearly anything else that you might think of. Many of them lived in modest homes—in ordinary neighborhoods, and they were happy to project an image of being just like everybody else, and even as one who might knock on your back door one day to borrow a cup of sugar.

Those days are long gone.

Hollywood reporters are now a disgusting brood of Vermin who practically hold all of America hostage and at their mercy. Look what they did when they finally got bored with Michael Jackson. Nobody knew if any, or all of it, was true, but who cares?—their ratings shot through the roof and into the stratosphere.

If the Leftist media critters want to destroy somebody’s life just for fun, they’ll just start an unfounded rumor that (insert name) was arrested 20 years ago for having improper relations with a nanny goat; → forcing the victim to prove that it never happened… (which is utterly impossible)

But, when I was a youngster, in the 60s-early ’70s, we still had heroes to look up to. Many of those heroes would become forever immortalized on a box of ‘WHEATIES.’ There was even a young fella who was an Olympic Decathlon Gold Medalist by the name of Bruce Jenner, but I guess you’d hafta be closer to my age to remember him.

I grew up playing in the shadows of the men of “The Greatest Generation,” who saved the world in 1945. I will always respect them for what they did—but in sad reality, they fought to save a nation that had already been corrupted by an unfortunate succession of power-crazed, democrat presidents… (mostly FDR).

Now, it’s time to pass the mantle on to the NEW “Greatest Generation,” which was birthed on June 16th, 2015. One lone, unlikely hero stepped up to the plate and pointed his bat towards the grandstands behind center field, and said:

“Sadly the American dream is dead, but if I get elected president I will bring it back,” he said. “Bigger, better, and stronger than ever before.” ~ Donald J Trump ~

We dared enough to believe him, and it has “Paid Off In Spades.” Being a true man of his word, he reminded us that genuine truth, honesty, and dignity is available to all Americans who wish to look for it. He showed us that a true, Great leader has the heart of a servant, first and foremost.

A great leader is like a shepherd, a hero who inspires countless others to become heroes, who would step up to do their part to Make America Great Again. Make no mistake, there have always been many great, patriotic Americans, but until Donald Trump came along, none of them really had any confidence that THEY could possibly make any difference whatsoever.

The renewed spirit of this current generation of patriotic Americans has created a thirst for revival of the lost Art of Critical Thinking and an insatiable craving for Honesty, Truth, and Pride in the good things about the idea of America as She was intended to be by our nation’s founders.

The old legacy media, for almost 50 years, had kept us fat, dumb, and happy to just take their word for whatever they professed to be true. We were lazy and had become complacent and hopelessly addicted to gossip and narcotic levels of “Schadenfreude.” (Germans invented the word)

The dinosaur media has absolutely no credibility anymore. We don’t trust them, SO we have chosen to replace them with great people like Tracy Beanz (with her terrific staff of writers), Brian Cates, Captain Seth Keshel, Gregg Phillips, Catherine Englebrecht, ‘Dave’ from X22 Report…and on, and on.

If I listed every patriot I can think of here, it would read like the Vietnam Memorial Wall in Washington, DC… But what do I know?…

I’m still struggling to figure out just what, exactly, about the IDEA of Making America Great Again is so disgusting and repulsive to the Democrats(?) I may not be the smartest man in the world, but one thing I do know. There are a helluva lot fewer democrats today than there were before a certain FBI Raid on August 8th of 2022.

In every direction I look, I recognize the very hand of God working out his promise in Psalm 37 on a Worldwide Scale. In times like these, I’m reminded of a true story about Abraham Lincoln during the Civil War.

One of Lincoln’s cabinet members was trying to be encouraging to Abe and told him: “God Is On Your Side.” After a pause, President Lincoln replied:

“Sir, It Is Not My Concern That God Is On MY Side…But Rather, That I Am On HIS“. (AMEN.)

Thanks again for reading…

Your Pal, Dale

This article is published with permission from Dale Hansen, and some editorial changes have been made. You can find the original published article here on Dale’s Substack.