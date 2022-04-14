The News of Today is the History of Tomorrow

IN POLITICAL NEWS

1) An internal memo says the DemoKKKrats are facing a “biblical disaster” in November.

2) A new study shows that working-class people are more attuned to others’ suffering than elites.

3) Biteme down to 33% in Quinnipiac polling.

Do you Approve or Disapprove of the Job President Biden is doing? (Quinnipiac Poll) OVERALL: 33/54

Dems: 76/12

GOP: 3/94

Indie: 26/56 (-30)

Men: 29/59

Women: 37/50

White College: 52/42

White no College: 20/67

18-34: 21/58

White: 31/59

Black: 63/25

Hispanic: 26/54 (-28) — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) April 13, 2022

4) This seems huge. President Trump announced that Barrstool told U.S. Attorney General in PA not to investigate the voter fraud there.

5) In the 2016 election fraud case handled by “Bull” Durham, a judge has dismissed the motion of Cankles’ lawyer Michael Sussmann to dismiss and a trial will start nest week.

-Durham has moved slower than a tree sloth on quaaludes.

6) The so-called “Reverend” Al Sharpton admitted the DemoKKKrats are doomed in November.

-“Reverend.” Really? The last time this guy uttered the words “Jesus Christ” was when he fell down a flight of stairs.

7) Two female inmates in a New Jersey prison are pregnant after each had sex with tranasoid prisoners.

-Think you can define a “woman” now, Jumpin’ Jackson Brown?

8) The evil continues, this time in New Mexico, where the state has paid college tuition for illegals with China Virus relief funds.

9) Feel good story of the day, the first bus with illegals shipped by Governor Greg Abbot from Texas has arrived in D.C.

-More, please. Every. Single. One.

10) A new study from peer-reviewed journal Pharmaceuticals says that common dietary supplements, including zinc, could protect against the China Virus.

11) This is a strong endorsement for the Wizard of Oz in the PA Senate race by Phyllis Schlafly’s sons, Andy and John.

12) Palestinian (i.e., Judean) vandals set fire to Josephs’s Tomb.

13) More canaries in the coal mine; The Hill has a DemoKKKrat strategist on record as saying DemoKKKrats are in for an Extinction Level Event in November: “We’ve done “f—ing horrible” as DemoKKKrats blame (wait for it) . . . “messaging” for their pathetic failures.

-You know, I wonder, if he had survived if Lt. Col. Custer would have blamed “messaging” on the massacre of the 7th Cavalry?

14) Fatal drug overdoses among American teens has risen 94%. Thanks, Biteme.

15) Mike Tuppence has embarked on a campaign to restore his image by attacking wokism.

-Little late, Mikey. Ya had your shot in 2021.

16) The RINOs appeared to have given up on their attempt to unseat firebrand Lauren Boebert in the Colorado primary.

IN ECONOMIC NEWS

17) The inflationary nightmare gets worse as producer prices break out.

18) Sanctions on Russia are hastening the fall of the dollar.

19) Some 47% say the economy is “poor,” the highest number since 2012.

CNBC Poll: 47% of the public say the economy is “poor,” The HIGHEST Number in that category since 2012 Only 17% rank the economy as excellent or good, the lowest since 2014https://t.co/1QAKV7lKgR — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) April 13, 2022

20) Surging inflation has slammed the confidence of small business, whose optimism index fell another 2.4 points in March.

21) Export prices in the U.S. rose to 18.8% (highest in history).

22) . . .while Chicom exports to the U.S. reached a new peak of nearly $700 billion in March, a 58% increase.

23) In what could be the biggest free-speech move in history, Elon Musk has offered to buy Twitter for $41 billion in a hostile takeover to “unlock its extraordinary potential.”

IN INTERNATIONAL NEWS

24) Glenn Greenwald noted that although western dissent from the US/NATO mantra on Ukraine is small, the censorship campaign is extreme.

25) French president Macaroni has distanced himself from Biteme’s “genocide” comments on Ukraine, even as his opponent, Marine Le Pen, has criticized Russia. Seems a happy medium of “Russia bad, but we don’t want to do anything” is building in France.

-For history lovers: France failed in its 1812 invasion of Russia.

26) While Texas and Florida are shipping illegals to D.C. and Delaware, the UK is shipping immigrants to that tropical paradise Rwanda.

27) Probably the first of many, Sri Lanka has declared bankruptcy.

28) Governor Abbot of Texas, doing his best Ronald Reagan impersonation, has reached a deal with the Mexican state of Nuevo Leon. Abbot is doing what the Rutabaga can’t and won’t do.

IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

29) That international star, John Hinckley, Jr., who tried to assassinate the greatest president of the 20th century, Ronald Reagan, is slated to play a sold-out concert after his unconditional release from prison.

-Jodie Foster is unavailable for comment.

IN CHINA VIRUS NEWS

30) China, the originator of the China Virus, appears to have warned that lockdowns are coming nationwide.

-Good. Shut down that whole economy for a year. See what happens.

31) Hundreds in the police department of Benghazi-by-the-Lake, otherwise known as Chicago, are not vaxxed despite Mayor Beetlejuice’s mandate.

32) The incredibly stupid maskiopath Surgeon General Vivek Murthy says travel is “unique” because of crowds.

-It’s not just the Rutabaga and Kampuchea Harris: they are all—ALL—STOOOPID.

33) And finally, in the Global Awards 2022, Ed Sheeran scooped up three awards, including Most Played Song.

-Word is he just lost out on a fourth, best plagiarizer to Robin Thicke.

And that’s Today’s News

