Hospitals are now making Covid-19 “vaccines” a mandatory requirement for employment. Not so fast — it’s still being distributed under an Emergency Use Authorization, and therefore cannot be mandatory. On today’s show, Daniel gets fired up at the deceptive wording and mistruths (LIES) being told about this genetic modulation called a “vaccine.” Buckle up.

Articles mentioned in this show:

Deception Regarding Mandatory Vaccines in Idaho – Who’s Profiting?

You, too, can support the New Book of Daniel podcast (THANK YOU!)

Order your very own New Book of Daniel Coffee Mug! Click Here

Also check out Daniel’s new radio show: The Voice of Conservative Values

NewBookofDaniel Blog: www.newbookofdaniel.com

Gab: https://gab.com/NewBookofDaniel

MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/newbookofdaniel

Parler: https://parler.com/profile/Newbookofdaniel

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/newbookofdaniel

Twitter: Sorry- Twitter didn’t like Daniel telling the truth

True Idaho News: https://www.trueidahonews.com

Daniel’s work at UncoverDC.com: https://uncoverdc.com/?s=bobinski

© 2021 Shadowtrail Media, LLC