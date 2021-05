Click Arrow to Listen

You can also download a PHONE APP to listen without interruption:

Subscribe to Dark To Light With Frank & Beanz on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn Radio, Google Play, the iHeartRadio app, and now on Spotify!

Today’s show is a mix of commentary, clips and frustrations as we talk about current events and voter integrity, attorney Matt DePerno has a new filing, plus there’s a cool event going on in the Carolina’s!

LINKS WE DISCUSSED

Matt DePerno’s new filings

RockTheRedUSA.com