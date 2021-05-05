On the New Book of Daniel Podcast for May 5, 2021:

– Inaction of Republican leadership will be their downfall (Harold Hutchinson / UncoverDC)

– China’s Social Credit System monitoring expanding into North America

– Biden admin to hire foreign, private companies to spy on Americans

– Pfizer to bank more than $23 BILLION this year alone – and seeks to control the market

– Crime rate across America is soaring – it doesn’t take a genius to figure out why

Failing to Accept Consequences Will Be the Downfall For The Establishment – by Harold Hutchinson

