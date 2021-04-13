Click on Arrow to Listen

It’s the Monday show and BEANZ IS BACK and so happy to rejoin the Dark to Light family!!!!! The show is action-packed with a personal story from Beanz about the breakdown of her car and an update on the local GOP drama in the county. Then, it’s on to election integrity and we are off to the races with news and headlines.

Make sure to check out the new article by Wendi at UDC regarding the shenanigans in Arizona and we will see you WEDNESDAY!!!

UncoverDC.com: Arizona election integrity update – Audit locations found

Tracy Beanz
Editor-in-Chief, Tracy Beanz, is an investigative journalist. Focused on bringing integrity and ethics back to journalism, she is known for her factual research into the details few others pursue. Tracy hosts the popular podcast, Dark to Light. She is also a social media phenom who amassed nearly 600,000 Twitter followers with her video reports receiving millions of views before being banned by "Big Tech."