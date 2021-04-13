Click on Arrow to Listen

You can also download a PHONE APP to listen without interruption:

Subscribe to Dark To Light With Frank & Beanz on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn Radio, Google Play, the iHeartRadio app, and now on Spotify!

It’s the Monday show and BEANZ IS BACK and so happy to rejoin the Dark to Light family!!!!! The show is action-packed with a personal story from Beanz about the breakdown of her car and an update on the local GOP drama in the county. Then, it’s on to election integrity and we are off to the races with news and headlines.

Make sure to check out the new article by Wendi at UDC regarding the shenanigans in Arizona and we will see you WEDNESDAY!!!

<u</u

UncoverDC.com: Arizona election integrity update – Audit locations found