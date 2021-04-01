Home Media Alabama’s Morning News with JT & Tracy Beanz Alabama’s Morning News with JT & Tracy Beanz By Tracy Beanz - April 1, 2021 Share Facebook Twitter ReddIt Email Tracy Beanz, Editor and CEO of UncoverDC, discusses the groundbreaking reporting she has done on Coronavirus NEWS Wisconsin and Florida Acting Legislatively as Citizens Protest Vocally April 1, 2021 Noem Stands By Proposed Changes To Fairness In Women’s Sports Bill April 1, 2021 Texas House Delegation Finds Humanitarian Crisis At The Border March 31, 2021 Gov. Ron DeSantis Announces Executive Action Against Vaccine Passports in Florida March 31, 2021 117th Congress House Resolution 1 ‘For the People’ March 30, 2021