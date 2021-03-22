Click Arrow to Listen

It’s back in the swing of things after a great Friday show. We start by talking about the recent sweep of Asian racism across the country as we roll our eyes and wonder what planet folks are living on. Then, it is on to the current border crisis and analysis of some leaked audio released over the weekend. Finally, we have updates on the Arizona forensic audit and much, much more!

Tracy Beanz
Editor-in-Chief, Tracy Beanz, is an investigative journalist. Focused on bringing integrity and ethics back to journalism, she is known for her factual research into the details few others pursue. Tracy hosts the popular podcast, Dark to Light. She is also a social media phenom who amassed nearly 600,000 Twitter followers with her video reports receiving millions of views before being banned by "Big Tech."