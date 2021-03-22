Click Arrow to Listen

It’s back in the swing of things after a great Friday show. We start by talking about the recent sweep of Asian racism across the country as we roll our eyes and wonder what planet folks are living on. Then, it is on to the current border crisis and analysis of some leaked audio released over the weekend. Finally, we have updates on the Arizona forensic audit and much, much more!