On the New Book of Daniel podcast for Wed. March 10:

1) Why I’m moving my podcast to CloutHub

2) Disney+ removes access to four movies due to “negative stereotypes”

3) How “Atlas Shrugged” applies to Idaho Rep. Greg Chaney

4) SB1110 in Idaho will REMOVE the People’s Voice

5) Socialists take over the Democrat Party in Nevada – the staff then quits

6) The Biden Administration says putting kids in shipping containers is “humane”

