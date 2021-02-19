On the New Book of Daniel podcast for Friday, Feb 19 —

1) The Third Party Morass – why a third party is not a good idea

2) A political journey in and out of the Republican party

3) The political Right needs to think in terms of chess rather than defense

4) CA Guv Newsom’s strategy to knock out the recall effort

5) GOP Chair McDaniel want election integrity — but it’s kinda late.

UNCOVERDC LINKS:

The Third Party Morass – by Larry Schweikart

What the RNC Doesn’t Want You to Know – by Wendi Strauch Mahoney

Order your very own New Book of Daniel Coffee Mug! Click Here

NewBookofDaniel Blog: www.newbookofdaniel.com

Gab: https://gab.com/NewBookofDaniel

MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/newbookofdaniel

Parler: https://parler.com/profile/Newbookofdaniel

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/newbookofdaniel

Twitter: Sorry- Twitter didn’t like Daniel telling the truth

Daniel’s work at UncoverDC.com: https://uncoverdc.com/?s=bobinski

© 2021 Shadowtrail Media, LLC