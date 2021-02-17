Dark To Light: The Hypocrisy Is Stunning

Click Arrow to Listen

Today, we go over several stories making the news including the Texas crazy weather and their “green” energy problem, the DCCC hiring a convicted felon for a leadership position, the Impeachment farce and why statements made after the fact matter, and the lies from the riot and why they are important.

All of this on a news-heavy episode of the Dark to Light Podcast!

