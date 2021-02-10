A livestream of Daniel offering his patriot perspective on five stories in the news:

– The Confession of the Cabal

– Why did Time Magazine expose the election fix?

– Do Senators understand the Constitution?

– The dirty work of Bill Barr

– Is Nikki Haley a danger to the Republicans?

– Strange goings on RE: the Keystone Pipeline

NewBookofDaniel Blog: www.newbookofdaniel.com

Gab: https://gab.com/NewBookofDaniel

MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/newbookofdaniel

Parler: https://parler.com/profile/Newbookofdaniel

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/newbookofdaniel

Twitter: Sorry- Twitter didn’t like Daniel telling the truth

Daniel’s work at UncoverDC.com: https://uncoverdc.com/?s=bobinski

© 2021 Shadowtrail Media, LLC