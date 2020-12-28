President Donald Trump signed the massive $2.3 trillion government funding and coronavirus relief bill Sunday night, preventing a government shutdown set to begin on Tuesday. He also sent a clear message that he wants far less wasteful spending and more money going to the American people in the form of $2,000 checks per adult and $600 per child.

I simply want to get our great people $2000, rather than the measly $600 that is now in the bill. Also, stop the billions of dollars in “pork”. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 26, 2020

The President issued a statement Sunday night reiterating that numerous small businesses have been forced to close due to harsh actions by Democrat-run states, adding that his job is not done until everyone is back to work.

Trump indicated he was signing the bill to, among other things, restore unemployment benefits for millions, stop evictions, provide rental assistance, add money for PPP, and add substantially more money for vaccine distribution.

The House will vote to increase payments to individuals from $600 to $2,000. Therefore, a family of four would receive $5,200. Additionally, Congress has promised that Section 230, which unjustly serves Big Tech at the expense of the American people, will be reviewed and either be terminated or substantially reformed.

Statement from President @realDonaldTrump: “As President, I have told Congress that I want far less wasteful spending and more money going to the American people in the form of $2,000 checks per adult and $600 per child.” — Judd Deere (@JuddPDeere45) December 28, 2020

White House deputy press secretary Judd Deere said the president was “sending a strong message” that “wasteful items” needed to be eliminated from the bill and added that a “redlined” version would be sent back to Congress with a requirement that such items be removed from the bill. Deere also indicated Congress had agreed to “focus strongly on the very substantial voter fraud” in the November elections.

The financial package passed with wide margins in the House and Senate and with the understanding of members of both parties that Trump supported it. The bill had to be signed by midnight on Tuesday (05:00 GMT) to ensure the federal government did not run out of money.

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina confirmed that Congress will vote on “additional stimulus checks and repealing Section 230,” calling the moves “all wins for the American people.”

Monday’s vote won’t incorporate the “pork” that Trump indicated he wants to eliminate. However, it will force GOP House members to go on the record on whether to increase the amount on the stimulus checks after the president demanded they do so.